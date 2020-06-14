Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with garage

Johns Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
John's Creek Walk
20 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
John's Creek Walk
23 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
10550 Bridgemor Drive
10550 Bridgemor Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1780 sqft
Lovely well maintained 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath home in friendly neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace that overlooks dining room, stainless steel appliances and huge master suite.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5631 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10440 Virginia Pine Lane
10440 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1764 sqft
Attractive in move-in condition-just painted inside/out. 3BR 2.5 BA 2 story home. Open floor plan, new wood flr. on main. LR, DR, Family RM w bay window. Upstairs carpet and some wood flr. New kitchen, new SS appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
141 Laurel Crest Aly
141 Laurel Crest Alley, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Light and bright open floor plan in gated swim/tennis community within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! So many upgrades added to include blinds, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Hardwood floors on the main level, the lower level, and

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11363 Gates Ter
11363 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2772 sqft
HARD to find Master on Main, all brick & stone townhome in popular Gated Swim/Tennis Community! Covered entry opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with hardwood flooring extending to all main living areas.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5120 Wellsley Bend
5120 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floor plan in Johns Creek. Kitchen features granite counters, tile b/s, hardwood floors, breakfast area, and breakfast bar. Family room features fireplace with granite surround. Large back deck.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
12685 Oxfordshire Court
12685 Oxfordshire Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2886 sqft
For more information, contact Casey Wen at (510) 882-9306. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733864 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
330 Broken Lance Place
330 Broken Lance Place, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1886 sqft
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in great subdivision with sought after schools. This house has an open floor plan with spacious kitchen with stone counters and wet bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10845 Glenbarr Drive
10845 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2176 sqft
Beautiful home in Johns Creek Community within walking distance to Northview High School. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 half bath. 2-car garage. Kitchen w/ island has a view to family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
185 Gainford Court
185 Gainford Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2216 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a hard coat stuccohome in a cul-de-sac in a very sought-after school district. Open floor planwith large living room and large kitchen with granite counter tops andgorgeous cabinets.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10610 Cauley Creek Drive
10610 Cauley Creek Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3161 sqft
Beautiful home in the desirable Parkside community! Spacious bedroom on main. Built-in bookcases in Great RM. French doors to Office/formal Living Rm. Side entry garage on a Huge level lot with a fabulous private fenced yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
610 Astley Drive
610 Astley Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2842 sqft
Brand new 4 beds/3.5 baths home locate in the heart of Johns Creek. Minutes away/walking distance to shopping, dinning, and Lifetime/LA fitness center. Award winning school district: Northview High, River trail Middle, Shakerag Elementary.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8025 Kelsey Place
8025 Kelsey Place, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3586 sqft
Prime location with top rated schools. Like new open floor plan home with designer touches and upgrades throughout. Wonderful lifestyle home with 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, SS appliances and ample cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10365 Meadow Crest Ln
10365 Meadow Crest Lane, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1580 sqft
Amazing home convenient to GA 400, Avalon, Northpoint Mall, Parks and Greenways. This home features 3 bedrooms on second floor and 2 bedrooms on newly renovated terrace level with private entrance. New solid surface flooring on all floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5640 Vicarage Walk
5640 Vicarage Walk, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3464 sqft
Welcome to your new home. This 4-sides Brick Home is immaculate.Completely re-done. New Hardware, Granite Counters, New Light Fixtures &is MOVE-IN ready.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Doublegate
1 Unit Available
520 Croydon Lane
520 Croydon Lane, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
3312 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated with casual elegance in highly soughtafter swim/tennis community.
City Guide for Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.

When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!

Having trouble with Craigslist Johns Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

