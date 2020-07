Amenities

Live at ST. ANDREWS in Johns Creek and you’ll discover an elevated lifestyle that you were meant to live. Offering a wide array of spacious and expertly appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences, ST. ANDREWS has something for everyone. As for the “fun & fitness” at ST. ANDREWS, you’ll be just as impressed. Just steps from your door, enjoy the resort style pool with WiFi, sundeck, and grilling area. Or, play a match with your friends at the lighted tennis courts or “pump up” in the athletic club or kick back and relax in a hammock alongside our private lake. It is all here for you. ST. ANDREWS is located on Jones Bridge Road in Johns Creek with easy access to GA-400, Alpharetta and Roswell. ST. ANDREWS resides in the Dolvin Elementary, Autry Middle School, and John Creek High school district. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just around the corner. Everything you want, need and desire is either inside or outside your private residence. Give yourself a treat, live at ST. ANDREWS