Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA

Finding an apartment in Johns Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
John's Creek Walk
21 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
John's Creek Walk
23 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
32 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Wyehwood Court
305 Wyehwood Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2729 sqft
Beautiful house in Alpharetta - House is available now! Immaculate 4BR/2.5BA home with bonus room in the Enclave side of Breckenridge - a family friendly community with swim, tennis and playground.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11047 Lorin Way
11047 Lorin Way, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2202 sqft
Duluth Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fabulous, well-maintained, end unit townhome, central location of Johns Creek. Hardwood floors on main level w/ fireplace and half bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Stedford Ln
360 Stedford Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2388 sqft
Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Updated Home in Reserve At Foxdale in Duluth! Hardwoods on Main, Carpet & tile upstairs. Neutral interior paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
465 Stambridge Court
465 Stambridge Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Charming 3 bed, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
8585 Colony Club Drive
8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM) Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
780 Treadstone Court
780 Treadstone Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2199 sqft
Perfect location on quiet cul-de-sac in rear of neighborhood! Large, level and fenced grass backyard with view to natural woodlands. Walk to swim/tennis amenities. Master on main suite features large walk-in closet. Laundry & powder room on main.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10585 Morton Chase Way
10585 Morton Chase Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1751 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - PRICE REDUCTION!!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER JOHNS CREEK AREA AND WILL AMAZE YOU THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN! - This home sits in the cul-de-sac and is ready to house your family.
Results within 1 mile of Johns Creek
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Horseshoe Bend
34 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1534 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
City Guide for Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.

When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!

Having trouble with Craigslist Johns Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Johns Creek, GA

Finding an apartment in Johns Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

