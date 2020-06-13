147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA
Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.
When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!
Having trouble with Craigslist Johns Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Finding an apartment in Johns Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.