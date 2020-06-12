/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM
287 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12685 Oxfordshire Court
12685 Oxfordshire Court, Johns Creek, GA
For more information, contact Casey Wen at (510) 882-9306. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733864 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
330 Broken Lance Place
330 Broken Lance Place, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1886 sqft
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in great subdivision with sought after schools. This house has an open floor plan with spacious kitchen with stone counters and wet bar.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
10920 Skyway Drive
10920 Skyway Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1920 sqft
Property will be completely painted with light gray neutral colors and be ready for move in! The main level offers gleaming hardwood floors and elegant crown molding.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10845 Glenbarr Drive
10845 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Beautiful home in Johns Creek Community within walking distance to Northview High School. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 half bath. 2-car garage. Kitchen w/ island has a view to family room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
185 Gainford Court
185 Gainford Court, Johns Creek, GA
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a hard coat stuccohome in a cul-de-sac in a very sought-after school district. Open floor planwith large living room and large kitchen with granite counter tops andgorgeous cabinets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10610 Cauley Creek Drive
10610 Cauley Creek Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Beautiful home in the desirable Parkside community! Spacious bedroom on main. Built-in bookcases in Great RM. French doors to Office/formal Living Rm. Side entry garage on a Huge level lot with a fabulous private fenced yard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
610 Astley Drive
610 Astley Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Brand new 4 beds/3.5 baths home locate in the heart of Johns Creek. Minutes away/walking distance to shopping, dinning, and Lifetime/LA fitness center. Award winning school district: Northview High, River trail Middle, Shakerag Elementary.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8025 Kelsey Place
8025 Kelsey Place, Johns Creek, GA
Prime location with top rated schools. Like new open floor plan home with designer touches and upgrades throughout. Wonderful lifestyle home with 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, SS appliances and ample cabinets.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
780 Potters Bar Lane
780 Potters Bar Lane, Johns Creek, GA
Sought after top 10 schools for over 10 years. Shakerage, Rivertrail, and Northview HS! Bright and Sunny, great layout w/ 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1435 Kingfield Dr
1435 Kingsfield Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
Lovely Ranch Home near Johns Creek in desirable school district! Swim/Tennis/Playground included in rent! All Hardwood Floors in Living areas and Tile in Baths and Kitchen! Nice Sun Room off the back of home! Custom Closet in Master Bedroom!
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10365 Meadow Crest Ln
10365 Meadow Crest Lane, Johns Creek, GA
Amazing home convenient to GA 400, Avalon, Northpoint Mall, Parks and Greenways. This home features 3 bedrooms on second floor and 2 bedrooms on newly renovated terrace level with private entrance. New solid surface flooring on all floors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5640 Vicarage Walk
5640 Vicarage Walk, Johns Creek, GA
Welcome to your new home. This 4-sides Brick Home is immaculate.Completely re-done. New Hardware, Granite Counters, New Light Fixtures &is MOVE-IN ready.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Doublegate
1 Unit Available
520 Croydon Lane
520 Croydon Lane, Johns Creek, GA
Welcome to this beautifully updated with casual elegance in highly soughtafter swim/tennis community.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
6123 Joybrook Road
6123 Joybrook Road, Johns Creek, GA
Beautiful and spacious 3 level Townhouse in Gated community with Swimming & Tennis courts. Bright and clean. Hardwood floors and all upgraded kitchen with stainless steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Large deck overlooks private backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5250 Skidaway Drive
5250 Skidaway Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3154 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Floor Plan for Beautifully Updated 4-Sides Brick Corner Lot Home! Amazing vaulted foyer greets you! Gorgeous flooring! Spacious Kitchen includes big breakfast area, breakfast bar, beautiful cabinetry, and plenty of counter space
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
740 Potters Bar Lane
740 Potters Bar Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 bedrm/2.5 baths plus office/library, in the active Swim & Tennis Blackstone community. Award-winning best schools. YARD CARE INCLUDED.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10879 Bossier Drive
10879 Bossier Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Beautiful 2-story garden home located in a gated swim/tennis community. 4 bedrooms PLUS upstairs loft. Open bright floor plan with lots of windows. Hardwoods throughout the main living areas. Master on the main with second master upstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Hannaford Lane
1109 Hannaford Lane, Johns Creek, GA
Gorgeous new home in Bellmoore Park! Fall in love with the main level's Open Concept design.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10004 Parc Sky Cir
10004 Parc Sky Circle, Johns Creek, GA
Privacy and walkability in this gorgeously updated 5/4 in prestigious Autry Township.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Medlock Bridge
1 Unit Available
605 Lake Medlock Drive
605 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Charming Medlock Bridge Johns Creek House w/lots of Character! 5 Bdrm,4.5 Bath w/fin Terrace. 2 Story Foyer, Liv Rm, Din Rm w/Frplc, Fam Rm w/ Frpl, Updated Kit w/high-end SS Appls, Brkfst Rm, Screen Porch & Mudrm/Laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9155 Nesbit Ferry Road
9155 Nesbit Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Large open floor plan with hardwood flooring, gas cooking range, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and brand new HVAC/Furnace! Must See! Located in the back of the community with the back of the home facing the woods! Super cozy and quit.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
155 Wentworth Terrace
155 Wentworth Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
Absolutely stunning 5 bed /3.5 bath residence is nestled on a peaceful Cul-De-Sac inside of Wentworth neighborhood. The Main level accompanied by formal dining followed by a gourmet kitchen with its Corian counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10725 Glenbarr Dr
10725 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Absolutely Perfect Location in NORTHVIEW School District! Private backyard. Unfinished Basement. Awesome 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath house. New hardwood floor replaced all carpets and all New paint. Granite kitchen, All New Appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2760 Abbottswell Drive
2760 Abbottswell Drive, Johns Creek, GA
Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in a socially active swim/tennis community.
