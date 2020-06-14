140 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with hardwood floors
Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.
When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Johns Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.