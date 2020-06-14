Apartment List
/
GA
/
johns creek
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Johns Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
John's Creek Walk
20 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
John's Creek Walk
23 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5631 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
11047 Lorin Way
11047 Lorin Way, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2202 sqft
Duluth Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fabulous, well-maintained, end unit townhome, central location of Johns Creek. Hardwood floors on main level w/ fireplace and half bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
465 Stambridge Court
465 Stambridge Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Charming 3 bed, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
8585 Colony Club Drive
8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM) Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8105 Cavendish Place
8105 Cavendish Place, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2613 sqft
Beautiful house in Johns creek area with popular floor plan and more than approx. 2,600 Sqft of living space. Located in top rated school district from Elementary to High school. Two story living room/foyer, Formal living room, 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
141 Laurel Crest Aly
141 Laurel Crest Alley, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Light and bright open floor plan in gated swim/tennis community within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! So many upgrades added to include blinds, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Hardwood floors on the main level, the lower level, and

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11363 Gates Ter
11363 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2772 sqft
HARD to find Master on Main, all brick & stone townhome in popular Gated Swim/Tennis Community! Covered entry opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with hardwood flooring extending to all main living areas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4645 Valais Court
4645 Valais Court, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
Light and bright with neutral paint. Hardwood floors throughout main level and upstairs bedrooms! Large living room with sliding glass doors to rear patio. Eat-in Kitchen with view to great room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5120 Wellsley Bend
5120 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floor plan in Johns Creek. Kitchen features granite counters, tile b/s, hardwood floors, breakfast area, and breakfast bar. Family room features fireplace with granite surround. Large back deck.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12685 Oxfordshire Court
12685 Oxfordshire Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2886 sqft
For more information, contact Casey Wen at (510) 882-9306. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733864 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
10920 Skyway Drive
10920 Skyway Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1920 sqft
Property will be completely painted with light gray neutral colors and be ready for move in! The main level offers gleaming hardwood floors and elegant crown molding.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8025 Kelsey Place
8025 Kelsey Place, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3586 sqft
Prime location with top rated schools. Like new open floor plan home with designer touches and upgrades throughout. Wonderful lifestyle home with 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, SS appliances and ample cabinets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Doublegate
1 Unit Available
520 Croydon Lane
520 Croydon Lane, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
3312 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated with casual elegance in highly soughtafter swim/tennis community.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
6123 Joybrook Road
6123 Joybrook Road, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 level Townhouse in Gated community with Swimming & Tennis courts. Bright and clean. Hardwood floors and all upgraded kitchen with stainless steel Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Large deck overlooks private backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
10004 Parc Sky Cir
10004 Parc Sky Circle, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3723 sqft
Privacy and walkability in this gorgeously updated 5/4 in prestigious Autry Township.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9155 Nesbit Ferry Road
9155 Nesbit Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Large open floor plan with hardwood flooring, gas cooking range, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and brand new HVAC/Furnace! Must See! Located in the back of the community with the back of the home facing the woods! Super cozy and quit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10725 Glenbarr Dr
10725 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2298 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Location in NORTHVIEW School District! Private backyard. Unfinished Basement. Awesome 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath house. New hardwood floor replaced all carpets and all New paint. Granite kitchen, All New Appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
10850 Glenbarr Drive
10850 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2088 sqft
This home is in a perfect location within walking distance of Northview High School. Easy access to HWY 141, I-20, Peachtree Industrial Blvd, shops and more. The school district is one of the best in North Fulton.
City Guide for Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.

When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!

Having trouble with Craigslist Johns Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Johns Creek, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Johns Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Accessible Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconyJohns Creek Apartments with GarageJohns Creek Apartments with GymJohns Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJohns Creek Apartments with Move-in Specials
Johns Creek Apartments with ParkingJohns Creek Apartments with PoolJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerJohns Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsJohns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College