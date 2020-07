Retreat at John's Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court conference room clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal garage parking car wash area dog park playground tennis court trash valet

Retreat at Johns Creek is situated in one of Atlanta's most sought-after neighborhoods and school districts. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments include upgrades like crown molding, built-in bookshelves and fireplaces to make you feel at home. Enjoy our resort-style amenities which include an 8,500 square foot fitness center complete with racquetball and basketball courts, as well as our sparkling swimming pool. Retreat at Johns Creek's central location is minutes away from a major grocer and is conveniently located near GA 400, I-85 and I-285. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.