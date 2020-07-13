/
apartments with pool
187 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6500 Ganton Drive
6500 Ganton Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2564 sqft
Magnificent home located in top rated Northview High School district and in desirable Reserve at Foxdale Subdivision.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
12615 Oxfordshire Court
12615 Oxfordshire Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2260 sqft
This stunningly updated ranch is move-in ready! Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, spacious 9 and 10+ ft ceilings throughout the home, and an elegant master bath with frameless glass shower await.
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5465 Heathridge Ter
5465 Heathridge Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3745 sqft
Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 4.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available August or possibly sooner! Gorgeous Duluth home for rent! Eat in Kitchen features: Breakfast Bar, Cabinets White, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry Walk-In.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10828 Ellicot Way
10828 Ellicot Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Gated Move in Ready Johns Creek swim/tennis community! Enjoy a spacious, open concept plan showcased by gleaming hardwoods, built-ins, and formal dining with this attached beauty.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
210 Arborfield Way
210 Arborfield Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1364 sqft
This is home gives you the opportunity to live in a nice cozy but spacious home in Johns Creek at a reasonable price. It comes with a formal living/Dining Room with new carpet throughout. The property is ready for you to occupy.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
335 Brook Ford Point
335 Brook Ford Point, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,050
2691 sqft
Large dramatic open plan two story with floor to ceiling widows, 5 bedrooms, guest on main, Johns Creek, desirable Creekside Subdivision with neighborhood swim and tennis, fenced backyard, hardwood floors on 3 levels, Large terrace level, home
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4905 Hudson Square
4905 Hudson Square, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1574 sqft
3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in a gated Johns Creek community. Large 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open kitchen to family room with fireplace. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Wellington
11545 Bentham Court
11545 Bentham Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Great home in Swim/Tennis neighborhood in Johns Creek. Walk to top rated elementary school, club house, shopping, Emory hospital, near Hwy 141. 3Br/2.5Ba, 2 story great room, separate dining room, open floor plan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10705 Glenbarr Dr
10705 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2528 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home in an active swim/tennis community. Top Johns Creek Schools -- Northview HS! 2 story foyer, formal dining & living rooms. Open floor plan with tons of natural lights. Spacious bedrooms. All bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
515 Sweet Stream Trce.
515 Sweet Stream Trace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
3042 sqft
$2599 – 4 Bed / 4 Bath house w/ large kitchen and lots of amenities! Come fall in love with this house. Oversized Guest Bedrooms with walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10730 Glenbarr Drive
10730 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2000 sqft
Well maintained single family home. Top desired school district Northview HS! Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen overlook into family room. Tons of natural light during the day. Large backyard with huge deck.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11363 Gates Ter
11363 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2772 sqft
HARD to find Master on Main, all brick & stone townhome in popular Gated Swim/Tennis Community! Covered entry opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with hardwood flooring extending to all main living areas.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
525 Grovsner Terrace
525 Grovsner Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
Won't last long! Amazing location! Hard to find clean ranch home. NEWLY updated master bath, guest bath, interior paint, and appliances! You will love this floor-plan! Washer and Dryer included! Great neighborhood w/ swim/tennis/playground.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
740 Potters Bar Lane
740 Potters Bar Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
4 bedrm/2.5 baths plus office/library, in the active Swim & Tennis Blackstone community. Award-winning best schools. YARD CARE INCLUDED.
1 of 39
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Morning Pine Court
115 Morning Pine Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
2390 sqft
ALPHARETTA HOME at it's BEST!! Located in a SWIM/TENNIS Neighborhood perfect for Summer 2020! This Gorgeous Highland Park Home boasts and OPEN FLOOR PLAN! H'WOOD Floors on the main floor and basement.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
10850 Glenbarr Drive
10850 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2088 sqft
This home is in a perfect location within walking distance of Northview High School. Easy access to HWY 141, I-20, Peachtree Industrial Blvd, shops and more. The school district is one of the best in North Fulton.
