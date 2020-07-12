Apartment List
johns creek
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

264 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johns Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
32 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5591 Lindeman Lane
5591 Lindeman Lane, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
A wonderful lake view townhouse community located close to Johns Creek High school!The community features a playground and gazebo.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6500 Ganton Drive
6500 Ganton Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2564 sqft
Magnificent home located in top rated Northview High School district and in desirable Reserve at Foxdale Subdivision.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12615 Oxfordshire Court
12615 Oxfordshire Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2260 sqft
This stunningly updated ranch is move-in ready! Beautiful bamboo hardwood floors, spacious 9 and 10+ ft ceilings throughout the home, and an elegant master bath with frameless glass shower await.

1 of 29

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
10550 Bridgemor Drive
10550 Bridgemor Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1780 sqft
Lovely well maintained 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath home in friendly neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace that overlooks dining room, stainless steel appliances and huge master suite.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10440 Virginia Pine Lane
10440 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1764 sqft
New Price $1825 ~ Perfect condition new paint inside/out. 3BR 2.5 BA 2 story home.~ Open floor plan, new wood flr. on main. LR, DR, Family RM w bay window. Upstairs carpet and some wood flr. ~ New kitchen, new SS appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10828 Ellicot Way
10828 Ellicot Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Gated Move in Ready Johns Creek swim/tennis community! Enjoy a spacious, open concept plan showcased by gleaming hardwoods, built-ins, and formal dining with this attached beauty.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Morton Road
4600 Morton Road, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3124 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED. COUNTRY FEEL IN THE HEART OF ALPHARETTA. REAL LOG CABIN HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11643 Davenport Ln
11643 Davenport Ln, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2600 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Johns Creek Location. Spacious town-home in a Gated community! Great open floor plan. Fireplace in Family Room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Hannaford Lane
1109 Hannaford Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3632 sqft
Gorgeous new home in Bellmoore Park! Fall in love with the main level's Open Concept design.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3077 Haynes Trail
3077 Haynes Trail, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3779 sqft
Lease behind the gates! Amazing executive lease opportunity, ideally situated in the heart of Johns Creek, this home is ready for a luxury lifestyle. Each bedroom is huge with lots of storage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
335 Brook Ford Point
335 Brook Ford Point, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,050
2691 sqft
Large dramatic open plan two story with floor to ceiling widows, 5 bedrooms, guest on main, Johns Creek, desirable Creekside Subdivision with neighborhood swim and tennis, fenced backyard, hardwood floors on 3 levels, Large terrace level, home

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4905 Hudson Square
4905 Hudson Square, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1574 sqft
3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in a gated Johns Creek community. Large 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open kitchen to family room with fireplace. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
11545 Bentham Court
11545 Bentham Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Great home in Swim/Tennis neighborhood in Johns Creek. Walk to top rated elementary school, club house, shopping, Emory hospital, near Hwy 141. 3Br/2.5Ba, 2 story great room, separate dining room, open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
10730 Glenbarr Drive
10730 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2000 sqft
Well maintained single family home. Top desired school district Northview HS! Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen overlook into family room. Tons of natural light during the day. Large backyard with huge deck.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11363 Gates Ter
11363 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2772 sqft
HARD to find Master on Main, all brick & stone townhome in popular Gated Swim/Tennis Community! Covered entry opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with hardwood flooring extending to all main living areas.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
525 Grovsner Terrace
525 Grovsner Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
Won't last long! Amazing location! Hard to find clean ranch home. NEWLY updated master bath, guest bath, interior paint, and appliances! You will love this floor-plan! Washer and Dryer included! Great neighborhood w/ swim/tennis/playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Johns Creek, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johns Creek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

