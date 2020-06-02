5225 Wellsley Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

*AVAILABLE 1st WEEK OF JUNE * 3BR/3.5BA/1CAR Garage Alpharetta/Johns Creek Brick Townhome. Hardwoods on main level. Granite Kitchen w/tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, fridge, pantry, maple cabinets, breakfast area & view to spacious fireside family room. Deck off living room great for relaxing/grilling. Upstairs 2 Bedrooms, each w/Full bath, & laundry room (washer/dryer included). Terrace level has private bedroom & full bath. Close to local Johns Creek shopping & dining, Big Creek Greenway. Great schools.