Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

5225 Wellsley Bend

5225 Wellsley Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*AVAILABLE 1st WEEK OF JUNE * 3BR/3.5BA/1CAR Garage Alpharetta/Johns Creek Brick Townhome. Hardwoods on main level. Granite Kitchen w/tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, fridge, pantry, maple cabinets, breakfast area & view to spacious fireside family room. Deck off living room great for relaxing/grilling. Upstairs 2 Bedrooms, each w/Full bath, & laundry room (washer/dryer included). Terrace level has private bedroom & full bath. Close to local Johns Creek shopping & dining, Big Creek Greenway. Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Wellsley Bend have any available units?
5225 Wellsley Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5225 Wellsley Bend have?
Some of 5225 Wellsley Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Wellsley Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Wellsley Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Wellsley Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Wellsley Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5225 Wellsley Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Wellsley Bend does offer parking.
Does 5225 Wellsley Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Wellsley Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Wellsley Bend have a pool?
No, 5225 Wellsley Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Wellsley Bend have accessible units?
No, 5225 Wellsley Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Wellsley Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Wellsley Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 Wellsley Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 Wellsley Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
