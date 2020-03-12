All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

4885 Jones Bridge Place Drive

4885 Jones Bridge Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4885 Jones Bridge Place Dr, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Lease w Option to Buy / Reg Lease - Property Id: 27273

Beautiful Home in sought after Johns Creek GA for LEASE W OPTION TO BUY / REGULAR LEASE. Hard Coat Stucco. Recently remodeled w Zero VOC Paint, Shaw Hand-scraped Hardwood floors, Green Label Carpet on 2nd level, Energy Eff Windows, New Heating/ACs with Whole House Air Cleaner, and Updated Fixtures. Open floor plan, 2-Story foyer. New kitchen w Granite, SS Appliances and Tons of Natural Light w Large EIKitchen Area and Open View to Soaring Ceilings in the 2 story Fireside Living Room. Formal dining room opens to 2nd Living Room/Office on Main. Spacious Bedrooms, Walk in Closets, L Master Suite w/ Separate Tub/Shower, Double Vanities & Upstairs Laundry. Private Fenced in Yard w Pergola and Deck. 2 Car Garage. *Top Rated Schools, Great Subdivision, Quiet, Friendly, Well-Manicured. Close to GA 400, Avalon, Shops, Dining, Golf and Parks. Pets possible small dog/cat. Avail 10/15, Contact to Apply/ Show KlausPropertyManagement 800-899-0063
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/27273p
Property Id 27273

(RLNE5097189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

