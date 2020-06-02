4075 Merriweather Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Stately estate home with circular driveway is an entertainers dream home. Incredible backyard oasis complete with pool, hot tub and pool house. Spectacular views from the moment you enter the grand foyer. Dramatic two story Fireside Great room overlooks stunning backyard. Generous Gourmet kitchen w/oversized island, high end appliances. Fireside Master retreat w/sitting room, luxurious spa like bath, dressing room, walk in closet to die for. Upper level bedrooms all en suite. Adorable Guest house is perfect for guests! Terrace lvl w/billiards, media, gym/dance studio.