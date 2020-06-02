All apartments in Johns Creek
4075 Merriweather Woods, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stately estate home with circular driveway is an entertainers dream home. Incredible backyard oasis complete with pool, hot tub and pool house. Spectacular views from the moment you enter the grand foyer. Dramatic two story Fireside Great room overlooks stunning backyard. Generous Gourmet kitchen w/oversized island, high end appliances. Fireside Master retreat w/sitting room, luxurious spa like bath, dressing room, walk in closet to die for. Upper level bedrooms all en suite. Adorable Guest house is perfect for guests! Terrace lvl w/billiards, media, gym/dance studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4075 Merriweather Woods have any available units?
4075 Merriweather Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4075 Merriweather Woods have?
Some of 4075 Merriweather Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4075 Merriweather Woods currently offering any rent specials?
4075 Merriweather Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 Merriweather Woods pet-friendly?
No, 4075 Merriweather Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4075 Merriweather Woods offer parking?
Yes, 4075 Merriweather Woods does offer parking.
Does 4075 Merriweather Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4075 Merriweather Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 Merriweather Woods have a pool?
Yes, 4075 Merriweather Woods has a pool.
Does 4075 Merriweather Woods have accessible units?
No, 4075 Merriweather Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 Merriweather Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4075 Merriweather Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 4075 Merriweather Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 4075 Merriweather Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
