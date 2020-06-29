320 Lahontan

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully renovated 6 bedrm, culdesac home, w/finished bsmt in Northview HS district. Bdrm & full bath on main. Master + 3 large bdrms up. Total reno on main & upper levels include: flooring, paint, designer lighting, fixtures & more! Complete kit update w/granite, shaker cabinets, ss appliances, tile backsplsh. Bathrms have new cabinets & counters, showers, floors, fixtures. 2 story foyer & den. Open plan w/lots of light! Finished bsmnt has 3 large multipurpose rms, a bdrm, full bath & storage. Swim/Tennis nbhd. 2 year lease preferred. No Pets. Strong credit reqd.