Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:25 AM

320 Lahontan

320 Lahontan Pass · No Longer Available
Location

320 Lahontan Pass, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully renovated 6 bedrm, culdesac home, w/finished bsmt in Northview HS district. Bdrm & full bath on main. Master + 3 large bdrms up. Total reno on main & upper levels include: flooring, paint, designer lighting, fixtures & more! Complete kit update w/granite, shaker cabinets, ss appliances, tile backsplsh. Bathrms have new cabinets & counters, showers, floors, fixtures. 2 story foyer & den. Open plan w/lots of light! Finished bsmnt has 3 large multipurpose rms, a bdrm, full bath & storage. Swim/Tennis nbhd. 2 year lease preferred. No Pets. Strong credit reqd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Lahontan have any available units?
320 Lahontan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 320 Lahontan have?
Some of 320 Lahontan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Lahontan currently offering any rent specials?
320 Lahontan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Lahontan pet-friendly?
No, 320 Lahontan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 320 Lahontan offer parking?
Yes, 320 Lahontan offers parking.
Does 320 Lahontan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Lahontan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Lahontan have a pool?
Yes, 320 Lahontan has a pool.
Does 320 Lahontan have accessible units?
No, 320 Lahontan does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Lahontan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Lahontan has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Lahontan have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Lahontan does not have units with air conditioning.
