2610 Runic Way
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

2610 Runic Way

2610 Runic Way · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Runic Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,245 sq ft, 2 story home in Alpharetta! Spacious living room with wood floors and decorative fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Runic Way have any available units?
2610 Runic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 2610 Runic Way have?
Some of 2610 Runic Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Runic Way currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Runic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Runic Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Runic Way is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Runic Way offer parking?
No, 2610 Runic Way does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Runic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Runic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Runic Way have a pool?
No, 2610 Runic Way does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Runic Way have accessible units?
No, 2610 Runic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Runic Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Runic Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Runic Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Runic Way does not have units with air conditioning.
