Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 11040 Skyway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11040 Skyway Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11040 Skyway Drive
11040 Skyway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
11040 Skyway Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASED. NO LONGER AVAILABLE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11040 Skyway Drive have any available units?
11040 Skyway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johns Creek, GA
.
What amenities does 11040 Skyway Drive have?
Some of 11040 Skyway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11040 Skyway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11040 Skyway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 Skyway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11040 Skyway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johns Creek
.
Does 11040 Skyway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11040 Skyway Drive offers parking.
Does 11040 Skyway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11040 Skyway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 Skyway Drive have a pool?
No, 11040 Skyway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11040 Skyway Drive have accessible units?
No, 11040 Skyway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 Skyway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11040 Skyway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11040 Skyway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11040 Skyway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Similar Pages
Johns Creek 1 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek Apartments with Balconies
Johns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
McDonough, GA
Tucker, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College