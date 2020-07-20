All apartments in Fair Oaks
290 Henry Street SE

290 Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

290 Henry Street, Fair Oaks, GA 30060
Fair Oaks

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath. Bedrooms are huge with large windows and high ceilings. Water/Power/Landscaping included with rent. You pay for trash, cable/internet, and phone service is desired. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Henry Street SE have any available units?
290 Henry Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 290 Henry Street SE have?
Some of 290 Henry Street SE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Henry Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
290 Henry Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Henry Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 290 Henry Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 290 Henry Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 290 Henry Street SE offers parking.
Does 290 Henry Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Henry Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Henry Street SE have a pool?
No, 290 Henry Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 290 Henry Street SE have accessible units?
No, 290 Henry Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Henry Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Henry Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Henry Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Henry Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
