Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath. Bedrooms are huge with large windows and high ceilings. Water/Power/Landscaping included with rent. You pay for trash, cable/internet, and phone service is desired. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 290 Henry Street SE have any available units?
290 Henry Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 290 Henry Street SE have?
Some of 290 Henry Street SE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Henry Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
290 Henry Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.