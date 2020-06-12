/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
113 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Fair Oaks
22 Units Available
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2323 Ward Street # 9
2323 Ward Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
TWO (2) OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS, TWO (2) FULL BATHS, SS APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, SEP DINING ROOM, NEW PAINT, ALL HARDWOODS EXCEPT BATHROOMS, ONE (1) LEVEL LIVING AREA with TWO (2) EXTERIOR STEPS, END CORNER UNIT ADJACENT TO
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
854 Parkway Drive SE
854 Parkway Drive, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
4 sided brick home filled w/natural light and & custom renovation. Hardwoods throughout main complement the white and granite kitchen you’ve been looking for. Stainless Steel appliances and center island overlook the spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Vinings
33 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1317 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
50 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1155 sqft
Sterling Vinings Apartments in Smyrna, Georgia, offer traditional styling with modern updates. Wood-burning fireplaces, unique floor plans and new stainless steel appliances are available, along with a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$946
1067 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1240 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
995 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Similar Pages
Fair Oaks 2 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA