Arbors of Smryna

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry

Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM. Our beautiful and spacious two bedrooms town house and three bedrooms apartments homes feature central heat and air, fully equipped kitchens including dishwashers. All of our units are completely renovated, with black appliances and is Totally Electric (Georgia Power)and for your convenience they also have washer and dryer connections!!! For your recreational enjoyment our community features play area for children. Your new home at Villas of South Cobb will place you with just a few minutes away to Great Cobb County Schools, Shopping and dining also to Lockhead/Dobbins Air Force Base. We also count with very nice areas that will help you forget the hustle and bustle and relax for a change. Visit us today and be part of Villas Of South Cobb. We welcome you to your new home, to the good life in Villas Of South Cobb.