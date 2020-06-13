152 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA with balcony

"Georgia, Georgia the whole day through / Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind Georgia on my mind. / Georgia, Georgia a song of you comes as sweet and clear as moonlight to the pines / Other arms reach out to be other eyes smile tenderly, / Still in peaceful dreams I see the road leads back to you." - "Georgina on My Mind," Eddy Arnold

Just south of Marietta, one of Atlanta's biggest suburbs, and north of Atlanta itself is a little sliver of a town. It's called Fair Oaks, and it's becoming a popular place to call home in the Atlanta area. In fact, about 8,500 people call it home now, enjoying access to great suburban amenities, and one of the country's biggest cities nearby. Fair Oaks was named for the beautiful trees that are in the area, and it's located right next an important facility: the Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Because of all the airplanes taking off and landing here, it can get loud; but if you don't mind the noise, living in Fair Oaks offers a budget-friendly Atlanta alternative, with lots of house rentals and apartments for rent, where you can still take advantage of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Atlanta has to offer.