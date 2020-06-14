Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

194 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
1661 Concord Drive SE
1661 Concord Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms with ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bath, dining and laundry rooms. Huge private yard with 1 car carport. Call today to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1277 Pierce Avenue Southeast
1277 Pierce Avenue, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1344 sqft
So Cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room on a quiet side street. Country setting with large fenced back yard yet so close to everything.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1921 Austell Cir SW
1921 Austell Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice house in Marietta! - Adorable home just renovated for rent in Marietta!!! Quiet street and great location! 3 beds & 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, black appliances. Huge fenced in backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit B
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Cozy fit that is suitable for up to 2 people. Is about 800 sqft. No worries relating to the water company! Along with rent an additional $50.00 dollars will be added for water bill.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Whitlock
1 Unit Available
612 Henry Drive
612 Henry Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2171 sqft
Beautiful townhome with high end interior such as hardwood flooring, wood stairs, custom trim work.Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, tile bathrooms w/ custom tile designs. Walking distance to Downtown Historic Marietta Square.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
182 Lakewood Dr SE
182 Lakewood Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
756 sqft
182 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Victory
1 Unit Available
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,008
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
88 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,308
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of the Galleria area, minutes from I-75 and I-285. Community features a business center, fitness center and on-site laundry facility. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private patio/balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1619 sqft
We are still leasing! While Wildwood Ridge remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, GA

"Georgia, Georgia the whole day through / Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind Georgia on my mind. / Georgia, Georgia a song of you comes as sweet and clear as moonlight to the pines / Other arms reach out to be other eyes smile tenderly, / Still in peaceful dreams I see the road leads back to you." - "Georgina on My Mind," Eddy Arnold

Just south of Marietta, one of Atlanta's biggest suburbs, and north of Atlanta itself is a little sliver of a town. It's called Fair Oaks, and it's becoming a popular place to call home in the Atlanta area. In fact, about 8,500 people call it home now, enjoying access to great suburban amenities, and one of the country's biggest cities nearby. Fair Oaks was named for the beautiful trees that are in the area, and it's located right next an important facility: the Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Because of all the airplanes taking off and landing here, it can get loud; but if you don't mind the noise, living in Fair Oaks offers a budget-friendly Atlanta alternative, with lots of house rentals and apartments for rent, where you can still take advantage of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Atlanta has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fair Oaks, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

