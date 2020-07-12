156 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
24 Units Available
Fair Oaks
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1350 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$910
720 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,286
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$913
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1973 Ridgestone Run
1973 Ridgestone Run, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1980 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath house. New flooring, fresh new paint. Kitchen is sizable with pantry. It has a very big 2 car garage that can take up to 4 cars. This is a move in ready house waiting for a tenant to move.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Victory
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
161 Summer Lake Drive SW
161 Summer Lake Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
161 Summer Lake Drive SW Available 08/03/20 - 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home near Fair Oaks. Charming home with lots of character. Large living room with fireplace. Fenced back Yard . Nice laminated wood floors in dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Vinings
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Vinings
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Vinings
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, GA

"Georgia, Georgia the whole day through / Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind Georgia on my mind. / Georgia, Georgia a song of you comes as sweet and clear as moonlight to the pines / Other arms reach out to be other eyes smile tenderly, / Still in peaceful dreams I see the road leads back to you." - "Georgina on My Mind," Eddy Arnold

Just south of Marietta, one of Atlanta's biggest suburbs, and north of Atlanta itself is a little sliver of a town. It's called Fair Oaks, and it's becoming a popular place to call home in the Atlanta area. In fact, about 8,500 people call it home now, enjoying access to great suburban amenities, and one of the country's biggest cities nearby. Fair Oaks was named for the beautiful trees that are in the area, and it's located right next an important facility: the Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Because of all the airplanes taking off and landing here, it can get loud; but if you don't mind the noise, living in Fair Oaks offers a budget-friendly Atlanta alternative, with lots of house rentals and apartments for rent, where you can still take advantage of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Atlanta has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fair Oaks, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

