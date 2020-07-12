156 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA with parking
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 83
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 22
"Georgia, Georgia the whole day through / Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind Georgia on my mind. / Georgia, Georgia a song of you comes as sweet and clear as moonlight to the pines / Other arms reach out to be other eyes smile tenderly, / Still in peaceful dreams I see the road leads back to you." - "Georgina on My Mind," Eddy Arnold
Just south of Marietta, one of Atlanta's biggest suburbs, and north of Atlanta itself is a little sliver of a town. It's called Fair Oaks, and it's becoming a popular place to call home in the Atlanta area. In fact, about 8,500 people call it home now, enjoying access to great suburban amenities, and one of the country's biggest cities nearby. Fair Oaks was named for the beautiful trees that are in the area, and it's located right next an important facility: the Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Because of all the airplanes taking off and landing here, it can get loud; but if you don't mind the noise, living in Fair Oaks offers a budget-friendly Atlanta alternative, with lots of house rentals and apartments for rent, where you can still take advantage of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Atlanta has to offer. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.