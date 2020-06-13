Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

134 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA

Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Fair Oaks
21 Units Available
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1350 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$910
720 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fair Oaks
3 Units Available
Knox Landing Apartments
1549 Knox Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$798
411 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Now leasing gorgeous upgraded 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1430 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1921 Austell Cir SW
1921 Austell Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Nice house in Marietta! - Adorable home just renovated for rent in Marietta!!! Quiet street and great location! 3 beds & 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, black appliances. Huge fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$781
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1277 Pierce Avenue Southeast
1277 Pierce Avenue, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1344 sqft
So Cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room on a quiet side street. Country setting with large fenced back yard yet so close to everything.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit D
1580 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
This is a one Bedroom, One Bath Apartment unit for up to two persons. Included in the Rent is a $50.00 Water fee. Tenant is responsible for Power, Gas and Trash pick up. There is a $50.

1 of 18

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
112 Blakemore Drive
112 Blakemore Drive, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1867 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,307 sq. ft. home in Smyrna, GA!Open and spacious formal living room. Lovely island kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, huge luxurious tub and walk in shower.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
182 Lakewood Dr SE
182 Lakewood Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
756 sqft
182 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Victory
1 Unit Available
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Vinings
29 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,104
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vinings
18 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, GA

"Georgia, Georgia the whole day through / Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind Georgia on my mind. / Georgia, Georgia a song of you comes as sweet and clear as moonlight to the pines / Other arms reach out to be other eyes smile tenderly, / Still in peaceful dreams I see the road leads back to you." - "Georgina on My Mind," Eddy Arnold

Just south of Marietta, one of Atlanta's biggest suburbs, and north of Atlanta itself is a little sliver of a town. It's called Fair Oaks, and it's becoming a popular place to call home in the Atlanta area. In fact, about 8,500 people call it home now, enjoying access to great suburban amenities, and one of the country's biggest cities nearby. Fair Oaks was named for the beautiful trees that are in the area, and it's located right next an important facility: the Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Because of all the airplanes taking off and landing here, it can get loud; but if you don't mind the noise, living in Fair Oaks offers a budget-friendly Atlanta alternative, with lots of house rentals and apartments for rent, where you can still take advantage of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Atlanta has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fair Oaks, GA

Finding an apartment in Fair Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

