2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Fair Oaks
22 Units Available
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
Prime Location. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village and Marietta Square, Cobb Civic Center,a few minute away from the New ATLANTA BRAVES STADIUM.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fair Oaks
3 Units Available
Knox Landing Apartments
1549 Knox Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$798
411 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Now leasing gorgeous upgraded 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
1661 Concord Drive SE
1661 Concord Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Hardwood floors in living and bedrooms with ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bath, dining and laundry rooms. Huge private yard with 1 car carport. Call today to schedule a showing.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
15 Units Available
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Windy Hill Apartment Homes The Greens at Windy Hill has it all--location, practical living solutions and style! Experience the best of all worlds–apartments in the Smyrna, GA area with easy access to city attractions and a
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1
2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$877
1225 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
313 Manget Street SE
313 Manget Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Cute! Adorable! Comfortable! Cozy kitchen, cabinets, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave with open view to living room. Duplex with rocking chair front porch. Just minutes to Marietta square.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2292 Old Spring Road SE
2292 Old Spring Road, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
Cute, two bedroom bungalow in a great location in Smyrna just minutes from the new Atlanta Braves stadium and Smyrna Market Village! This home has nice curb appeal and a convenient location. Large lot features a private, fenced back yard!.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2323 Ward Street # 9
2323 Ward Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
TWO (2) OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS, TWO (2) FULL BATHS, SS APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, SEP DINING ROOM, NEW PAINT, ALL HARDWOODS EXCEPT BATHROOMS, ONE (1) LEVEL LIVING AREA with TWO (2) EXTERIOR STEPS, END CORNER UNIT ADJACENT TO
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
182 Lakewood Dr SE
182 Lakewood Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
756 sqft
182 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Victory
1 Unit Available
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
854 Parkway Drive SE
854 Parkway Drive, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
4 sided brick home filled w/natural light and & custom renovation. Hardwoods throughout main complement the white and granite kitchen you’ve been looking for. Stainless Steel appliances and center island overlook the spacious living room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Vinings
31 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1155 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Vinings
15 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
