Columbus, GA
2209 Wessex Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2209 Wessex Drive

2209 Wessex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Wessex Drive, Columbus, GA 31904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2209 Wessex Drive Available 06/26/20 Located Near Shopping and Entertainment! - Just off of Manchester Expressway, this home is pet friendly, has a 1 car carport and much more!

(RLNE2669701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Wessex Drive have any available units?
2209 Wessex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Wessex Drive have?
Some of 2209 Wessex Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Wessex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Wessex Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Wessex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Wessex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Wessex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Wessex Drive does offer parking.
Does 2209 Wessex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 Wessex Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Wessex Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Wessex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Wessex Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Wessex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Wessex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Wessex Drive has units with dishwashers.
