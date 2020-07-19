3794 Sidestreet

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brookhaven home close to tons of dining, shopping and entertainment. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout main level. Huge family room with fireplace. Kitchen a beautiful island for additional cooking space, plenty of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal dining is perfect for entertaining guests. Large master bedroom with elegant en suite bathroom with soaking tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedrooms are large. 4th bedroom could be used as a bonus room or playroom! Finished basement with additional bedroom, bar, full bathroom and separate entry. Fenced in yard, sundeck, 2 outside decks and 2 car garage make this the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!