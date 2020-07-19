All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

3794 Sidestreet

3794 Sidestreet · No Longer Available
Location

3794 Sidestreet, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brookhaven home close to tons of dining, shopping and entertainment. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout main level. Huge family room with fireplace. Kitchen a beautiful island for additional cooking space, plenty of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal dining is perfect for entertaining guests. Large master bedroom with elegant en suite bathroom with soaking tub and freestanding shower. Additional bedrooms are large. 4th bedroom could be used as a bonus room or playroom! Finished basement with additional bedroom, bar, full bathroom and separate entry. Fenced in yard, sundeck, 2 outside decks and 2 car garage make this the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 Sidestreet have any available units?
3794 Sidestreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3794 Sidestreet have?
Some of 3794 Sidestreet's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 Sidestreet currently offering any rent specials?
3794 Sidestreet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 Sidestreet pet-friendly?
No, 3794 Sidestreet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3794 Sidestreet offer parking?
Yes, 3794 Sidestreet offers parking.
Does 3794 Sidestreet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3794 Sidestreet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 Sidestreet have a pool?
No, 3794 Sidestreet does not have a pool.
Does 3794 Sidestreet have accessible units?
No, 3794 Sidestreet does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 Sidestreet have units with dishwashers?
No, 3794 Sidestreet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3794 Sidestreet have units with air conditioning?
No, 3794 Sidestreet does not have units with air conditioning.
