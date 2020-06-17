All apartments in Brookhaven
3637 Brookleigh Lane NE

Location

3637 Brookleigh Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous townhouse in Brookhaven steps from "Blackburn" park. All the bells and whistles: hardwoods throughout, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting, Open floor plan w/keeping rm, open DR & living space w/marble FP, Mstr ste w/large closet & spectacular en-suite garden tub & sep shower. Fully finished terrace level features an oversized bedroom and full bathroom. Sought after neighborhood features a large pool with entertaining area and a clubhouse and it's just minutes from all major highways and tons of restaurants, shops, and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have any available units?
3637 Brookleigh Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have?
Some of 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Brookleigh Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE offers parking.
Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE has a pool.
Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3637 Brookleigh Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
