3637 Brookleigh Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fabulous townhouse in Brookhaven steps from "Blackburn" park. All the bells and whistles: hardwoods throughout, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting, Open floor plan w/keeping rm, open DR & living space w/marble FP, Mstr ste w/large closet & spectacular en-suite garden tub & sep shower. Fully finished terrace level features an oversized bedroom and full bathroom. Sought after neighborhood features a large pool with entertaining area and a clubhouse and it's just minutes from all major highways and tons of restaurants, shops, and parks!