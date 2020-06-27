3569 Parkside Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Across from Blackburn Park, this all brick courtyard home is located in the heart of Brookhaven and just minutes from parks, shopping and restaurants. Desirable end unit location with open floor plan, plenty of windows bringing in tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry and quartz countertops, creating an ideal entertaining and gathering area. Kitchen leads out to private back deck off main level. Expansive finished terrace level features living area, bedroom and full bath.

This property is also available for lease purchase.