Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

3569 Parkside Way

Location

3569 Parkside Way, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Across from Blackburn Park, this all brick courtyard home is located in the heart of Brookhaven and just minutes from parks, shopping and restaurants. Desirable end unit location with open floor plan, plenty of windows bringing in tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, ample cabinetry and quartz countertops, creating an ideal entertaining and gathering area. Kitchen leads out to private back deck off main level. Expansive finished terrace level features living area, bedroom and full bath.
This property is also available for lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3569 Parkside Way have any available units?
3569 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3569 Parkside Way have?
Some of 3569 Parkside Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3569 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
3569 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3569 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
No, 3569 Parkside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3569 Parkside Way offer parking?
Yes, 3569 Parkside Way offers parking.
Does 3569 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3569 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3569 Parkside Way have a pool?
No, 3569 Parkside Way does not have a pool.
Does 3569 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 3569 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3569 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3569 Parkside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3569 Parkside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3569 Parkside Way does not have units with air conditioning.
