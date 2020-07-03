All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

3561 Parkside Way

Location

3561 Parkside Way, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy modern in-town living in a gated community in North Brookhaven! Entertainers will love the open concept floor plan downstairs. Natural light fills the spacious kitchen and dining areas, and a bedroom with its own bathroom and patio access can double as an office. Upstairs, two large bedrooms each feature a walk-in closet and expansive bathroom for maximum style and comfort. This beautiful brick townhome is perfect for the couple on the go, with amenities like Blackburn Park, restaurants, food trucks, local festivals, groceries and shopping just a short walk away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 Parkside Way have any available units?
3561 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3561 Parkside Way have?
Some of 3561 Parkside Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
3561 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
No, 3561 Parkside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3561 Parkside Way offer parking?
Yes, 3561 Parkside Way offers parking.
Does 3561 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 Parkside Way have a pool?
No, 3561 Parkside Way does not have a pool.
Does 3561 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 3561 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 Parkside Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 Parkside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3561 Parkside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

