3561 Parkside Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Enjoy modern in-town living in a gated community in North Brookhaven! Entertainers will love the open concept floor plan downstairs. Natural light fills the spacious kitchen and dining areas, and a bedroom with its own bathroom and patio access can double as an office. Upstairs, two large bedrooms each feature a walk-in closet and expansive bathroom for maximum style and comfort. This beautiful brick townhome is perfect for the couple on the go, with amenities like Blackburn Park, restaurants, food trucks, local festivals, groceries and shopping just a short walk away!