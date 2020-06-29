1640 Canopy Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning doesn't even begin to describe this incredible townhome in Brookhaven. Incredible attention to detail throughout this professionally designed home. Impeccably maintained and loaded with upgrades, this home oozes charm galore! From the wood beamed ceilings, abundant built in cabinets and handsome lighting fixtures, you are going to be wowed! It shows even better than a model. Most coveted location within the community that overlooks large grassy common area, perfect for a pet owner! This is one of the largest plans in the community and the most popular!