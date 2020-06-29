All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1640 Canopy Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1640 Canopy Chase
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:25 PM

1640 Canopy Chase

1640 Canopy Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1640 Canopy Chase, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning doesn't even begin to describe this incredible townhome in Brookhaven. Incredible attention to detail throughout this professionally designed home. Impeccably maintained and loaded with upgrades, this home oozes charm galore! From the wood beamed ceilings, abundant built in cabinets and handsome lighting fixtures, you are going to be wowed! It shows even better than a model. Most coveted location within the community that overlooks large grassy common area, perfect for a pet owner! This is one of the largest plans in the community and the most popular!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Canopy Chase have any available units?
1640 Canopy Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1640 Canopy Chase have?
Some of 1640 Canopy Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Canopy Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Canopy Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Canopy Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Canopy Chase is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Canopy Chase offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Canopy Chase offers parking.
Does 1640 Canopy Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Canopy Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Canopy Chase have a pool?
No, 1640 Canopy Chase does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Canopy Chase have accessible units?
No, 1640 Canopy Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Canopy Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Canopy Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Canopy Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Canopy Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College