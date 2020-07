Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brookhaven home for rent - bathrooms just being updated (new pictures coming soon!). Newly renovated kitchen, nice hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint and professionally landscaped. Near Blackburn Park, Nancy Creek, Marist School, plus restaurants and shopping. This will not last! Other features include: wood burning fireplace, gas stove, fenced yard, front porch, back deck and all kitchen appliances.