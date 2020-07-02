1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION IN BROOKHAVEN / ATLANTA !!! - Property Id: 250346



Great location in Brookhaven. Quality 10' ceilings craftsman woodwork interior. Private sundeck, shade patio with wisteria vines and outdoor fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite island. Energy efficient, cozy and comfortable (rebuilt 2014) the most romantic wisteria garden and outdoor patio for your private use in all Brookhaven. Outdoor fireplace, shade trellis with adirondak chairs. Wooded privacy deck with recliner to enjoy the sunshine. Long and good size drive way and ample on street parking in exclusive Murphy Candler historic district of Brookhaven. Great location with easy access to 285 and the Perimeter shopping mall with in minutes. Schools: Montgomery Elementary School, Chamblee Middle School and Chamblee Charter High School.

