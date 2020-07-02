All apartments in Brookhaven
1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE

1323 Rustic Ridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Rustic Ridge Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION IN BROOKHAVEN / ATLANTA !!! - Property Id: 250346

Great location in Brookhaven. Quality 10' ceilings craftsman woodwork interior. Private sundeck, shade patio with wisteria vines and outdoor fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite island. Energy efficient, cozy and comfortable (rebuilt 2014) the most romantic wisteria garden and outdoor patio for your private use in all Brookhaven. Outdoor fireplace, shade trellis with adirondak chairs. Wooded privacy deck with recliner to enjoy the sunshine. Long and good size drive way and ample on street parking in exclusive Murphy Candler historic district of Brookhaven. Great location with easy access to 285 and the Perimeter shopping mall with in minutes. Schools: Montgomery Elementary School, Chamblee Middle School and Chamblee Charter High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250346
Property Id 250346

(RLNE5664856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have any available units?
1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have?
Some of 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE offer parking?
No, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Rustic Ridge Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.

