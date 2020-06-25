Downstairs 1br/1ba Apartment in Historic Austell. $0 Deposit Special. Power, Water, & trash are billed monthly through our utility subsidiary. Home is total Electric. Resident is responsible for Lawn Care. Home includes Frig.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6064 Love Street have any available units?
6064 Love Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
How much is rent in Austell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austell Rent Report.
Is 6064 Love Street currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Love Street is not currently offering any rent specials.