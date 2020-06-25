All apartments in Austell
6064 Love Street
6064 Love Street

6064 Love St · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Love St, Austell, GA 30168

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Downstairs 1br/1ba Apartment in Historic Austell. $0 Deposit Special. Power, Water, & trash are billed monthly through our utility subsidiary. Home is total Electric.
Resident is responsible for Lawn Care. Home includes Frig.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Love Street have any available units?
6064 Love Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
How much is rent in Austell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austell Rent Report.
Is 6064 Love Street currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Love Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Love Street pet-friendly?
No, 6064 Love Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 6064 Love Street offer parking?
No, 6064 Love Street does not offer parking.
Does 6064 Love Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Love Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Love Street have a pool?
No, 6064 Love Street does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Love Street have accessible units?
No, 6064 Love Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Love Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Love Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 Love Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6064 Love Street has units with air conditioning.
