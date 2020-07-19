4967 Alder Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful home with rocking chair front porch. Hardwood floors throughout the main. Gorgeous rock fireplace located in great room. Stainless steel appliances. Fabulous updated light fixtures. Screened in porch. Large fenced in backyard. Spacious bedrooms with brand new luxury vinyl floors that look like hardwoods. Extra cabinets located in the garage for storage.