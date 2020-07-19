All apartments in Austell
4967 Alder Lane

4967 Alder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4967 Alder Lane, Austell, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful home with rocking chair front porch. Hardwood floors throughout the main. Gorgeous rock fireplace located in great room. Stainless steel appliances. Fabulous updated light fixtures. Screened in porch. Large fenced in backyard. Spacious bedrooms with brand new luxury vinyl floors that look like hardwoods. Extra cabinets located in the garage for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 Alder Lane have any available units?
4967 Alder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 4967 Alder Lane have?
Some of 4967 Alder Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 Alder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4967 Alder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 Alder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4967 Alder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 4967 Alder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4967 Alder Lane offers parking.
Does 4967 Alder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4967 Alder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 Alder Lane have a pool?
No, 4967 Alder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4967 Alder Lane have accessible units?
No, 4967 Alder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 Alder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4967 Alder Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4967 Alder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4967 Alder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
