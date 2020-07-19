Beautiful home with rocking chair front porch. Hardwood floors throughout the main. Gorgeous rock fireplace located in great room. Stainless steel appliances. Fabulous updated light fixtures. Screened in porch. Large fenced in backyard. Spacious bedrooms with brand new luxury vinyl floors that look like hardwoods. Extra cabinets located in the garage for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4967 Alder Lane have any available units?
4967 Alder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 4967 Alder Lane have?
Some of 4967 Alder Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 Alder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4967 Alder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.