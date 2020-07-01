Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE

Amenities

Freedom Park Rental - Located in the beautiful Carton Condominiums. This is one of the few rental units allowed in the owner occupied complex. Only blocks down the street from Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. Open floor plan with hardwood floors except in the carpeted bedroom and tiled bath. Bathroom has dual vanity, a separate garden tub and a tiled shower. Balcony overlooks the pool. Building includes security gates which require card access. Underground gated garage with one assigned parking space. Additional guest parking off the street near the building entrance. Power, gas and water included with this unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5126135)