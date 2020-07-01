All apartments in Atlanta
Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE

825 Highland Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

825 Highland Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
guest parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Freedom Park Rental - Located in the beautiful Carton Condominiums. This is one of the few rental units allowed in the owner occupied complex. Only blocks down the street from Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. Open floor plan with hardwood floors except in the carpeted bedroom and tiled bath. Bathroom has dual vanity, a separate garden tub and a tiled shower. Balcony overlooks the pool. Building includes security gates which require card access. Underground gated garage with one assigned parking space. Additional guest parking off the street near the building entrance. Power, gas and water included with this unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE have any available units?
Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE have?
Some of Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE offers parking.
Does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE has a pool.
Does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE have accessible units?
No, Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, Unit 1201 @ 825 Highland Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.

