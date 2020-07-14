Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking dog park

Welcome to One Sovereign Place, a residential community featuring one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Atlanta, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Atlanta GA?