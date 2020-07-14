Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Sovereign Place.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Welcome to One Sovereign Place, a residential community featuring one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Atlanta, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Atlanta GA?
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive Breed, 50 LB
Frequently Asked Questions
Does One Sovereign Place have any available units?
One Sovereign Place has 3 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does One Sovereign Place have?
Some of One Sovereign Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Sovereign Place currently offering any rent specials?
One Sovereign Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Sovereign Place pet-friendly?
Yes, One Sovereign Place is pet friendly.
Does One Sovereign Place offer parking?
Yes, One Sovereign Place offers parking.
Does One Sovereign Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Sovereign Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Sovereign Place have a pool?
Yes, One Sovereign Place has a pool.
Does One Sovereign Place have accessible units?
Yes, One Sovereign Place has accessible units.
Does One Sovereign Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Sovereign Place has units with dishwashers.