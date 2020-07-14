All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

One Sovereign Place

4883 Roswell Rd NE · (405) 716-5150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4883 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E5 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit G4 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit J5 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Sovereign Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Welcome to One Sovereign Place, a residential community featuring one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Atlanta, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apt for rent in Atlanta GA?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive Breed, 50 LB

Frequently Asked Questions

Does One Sovereign Place have any available units?
One Sovereign Place has 3 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does One Sovereign Place have?
Some of One Sovereign Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Sovereign Place currently offering any rent specials?
One Sovereign Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Sovereign Place pet-friendly?
Yes, One Sovereign Place is pet friendly.
Does One Sovereign Place offer parking?
Yes, One Sovereign Place offers parking.
Does One Sovereign Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Sovereign Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Sovereign Place have a pool?
Yes, One Sovereign Place has a pool.
Does One Sovereign Place have accessible units?
Yes, One Sovereign Place has accessible units.
Does One Sovereign Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Sovereign Place has units with dishwashers.

