underwood hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
543 Apartments for rent in Underwood Hills, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1133 sqft
Minutes from Cross Creek Golf Club. Apartments feature kitchens with modern appliances and bathrooms with roman tubs. Select homes boast courtyard views and private balconies or patios. On-site saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1205 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Balcony or patio offers view of on-site swimming pool. Clubhouse with gym and outdoor grill.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Collier Road K-3
1101 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1057 sqft
Unit K-3 Available 07/15/20 Carlyle Square Townhouse - Property Id: 302020 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse in gated community (Carlyle Square). Newly renovated corner unit with wood fireplace and back screened-in porch. Bathrooms have been updated.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1173 Davis Place NW
1173 Davis Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Extremely spacious & open 4 level townhome w/ multiple balconies, rooftop deck w/ 360° views & 2-car garage in sought after Underwood Hills! End unit w/private fenced in backyard, fire-pit & expansive green space! Updated kitchen w/ granite
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1738 Taylor St
1738 Taylor Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
FURNISHED 4 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM UNIT WITH ALL UTILITIES AND WI-FI INCLUDED. LOCATED IN WEST MIDTOWN, CLOSE TO I-75 AND HOWELL MILL. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES WI-FI, WATER, ELECTRICITY, SLING TV, PEST CONTROL, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE AND TRASH PICK UP.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
501 Defoors Lndg NW
501 Defoor Landing Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Spacious townhome with Wall to wall carpet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, fenced-in yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Gated community with pool! Home includes a sofa and a
Results within 1 mile of Underwood Hills
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
21 Units Available
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
33 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,204
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,235
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
19 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,340
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
57 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
31 Units Available
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
58 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
51 Units Available
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
22 Units Available
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1238 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community offers resort-inspired swimming pools, multilevel parking, and a clubroom. Minutes away from downtown Atlanta.
