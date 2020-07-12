/
/
/
reynoldstown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
558 Apartments for rent in Reynoldstown, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
85 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
An uber-modern apartment block, close to Atlanta's world-famous cultural attractions. Residents can relax on the building's rooftop terrace and take in views of downtown or work out in the fitness center. Rooms have air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
920 Memorial Drive #10
920 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive Style Townhome - Rare availability. Close in town modern corner unit town-home with views of downtown Atlanta and the Beltline -located in The Metal Works Lofts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
881 Memorial Drive SE
881 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This historic loft, situated on the eastside Beltline, offers walkable, intown-living within close proximity to Emory facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Reynoldstown
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,470
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,270
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,100
2132 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio or 2-bedroom lofts are pet friendly with open-concept plans. Renovated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Historic building with beautiful Atlanta views from private balcony/patio. Easy access to Freedom Parkway. Walk to transit hub.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
39 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,399
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1133 sqft
Theres an energy. An undeniable excitement running through Atlanta.\nAnd here, at Edge, youre living right on it.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
31 Units Available
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,573
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1258 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1432 sqft
Located in Little Five Points near the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station, this community was constructed in a historic school building. It stays true to the original architecture and offers a pool, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 30 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live close to the Beltline. Come home from work, park your car and walk every where. Two blocks from a brand new Publix and movie theatre. You are close to downtown, midtown. Easy drive to interstate.
