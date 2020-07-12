/
piedmont heights
620 Apartments for rent in Piedmont Heights, Atlanta, GA
18 Units Available
Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
Situated between downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, this residence has a resort-style pool and 24-hour gym. Units have air conditioning, and washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance service.
26 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,857
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
16 Units Available
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,273
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1676 sqft
Modern apartments with easy access to I-85. Pet-friendly community offers on-site swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and shuffleboard. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
$
23 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,505
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
$
14 Units Available
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,255
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
932 sqft
Ansley Forest is located at 1659 Monroe Drive NE Atlanta, GA and is managed by LPC RentCafe CRM , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
1980 Kilburn Dr NE
1980 Kilburn Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
1980 Kilburn Dr NE Available 08/05/20 - 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home near Piedmont Hills. Appliance package includes: – Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher. Other Features: – Detached 2-car garage. Utilities included with rent: – Trash.
1 Unit Available
1984 Kilburn Dr NE
1984 Kilburn Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
1984 Kilburn Dr NE Available 08/05/20 - 2 Bed/ 2 Bath home near Piedmont Hills. 3rd bedroom in basement as bonus room. Appliance package includes: – Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: – 2-car garage. Fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
1950 Lebanon Drive NE
1950 Lebanon Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1654 sqft
Beautifully renovated mid-century style home on a dead-end street. Big modern Kitchen open to Family Room. Newly painted. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.Newly updated bathrooms. Fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont Heights
$
30 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
$
18 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
28 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,043
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
13 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
$
21 Units Available
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
$
29 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
$
33 Units Available
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1341 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
49 Units Available
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,680
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1388 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near the Colony Square Mall. Gourmet kitchens have stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars. Private balconies offer sweeping views of the city. Amenities include a gym and swimming pool.
20 Units Available
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
21 Units Available
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,207
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1120 sqft
Easy access to I-85 and just minutes from Midtown Atlanta. Well-organized living spaces plus a community swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court and yoga area.
$
40 Units Available
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1543 sqft
Newbergh ATL. Experience the revival. Lindbergh is changing. Experience the evolution that is Newbergh ATL. We’re turning up the volume of a once happening scene and introducing Atlanta’s newest apartment experience.
20 Units Available
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1161 sqft
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, available at this property. I-85 makes entertainment, shopping and dining easily accessible. Residents can relax at the fire pit, pool or coffee bar. Recently renovated units include hardwood flooring.
3 Units Available
480 Peachtree Hills Ave NE
480 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 480 Peachtree Hills Ave NE in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
