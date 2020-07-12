506 Apartments for rent in Colonial, Atlanta, GA

/
colonial
Apartments for rent in Colonial, Atlanta, GA
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1125 sqft
Two-bedroom units available in the heart of Atlanta, between Midland and Buckhead. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
100 Biscayne Dr. NW #E2
100 Biscayne Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
Walk to the Beltline 1BR 1BA - Heart of Atlanta! 1BR 1BA ground floor condo nestled away in quite park like community but walkable to Beltline, Peachtree Battle, Piedmont Hospital, Bobby Jones Golf course, SCAD, public transportation and much more.
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,332
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
988 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Property includes a business center, clubhouse and gym. Easy access to I-85 and I-75 for a convenient commute. By Lakewood Amphitheatre.
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1198 sqft
Equipped with a spa, private washer/dryer, and balcony. Located near transportation stations and great restaurants. Close to the college campuses of Georgia Tech and SCAD.
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
3252 sqft
Newly built, pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments and townhouses. Located in a peaceful suburb, with ample parking and shopping and dining available nearby. Online portal available for rent payments and maintenance requests.
481 Collier Road NW
481 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1362 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den directly across from the new Beltline and park! Brand new bathrooms, large living space with separate dinging room, cozy den with tons of light, and large basement w/ storage plus garage.
Arya Peachtree
1777 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Arya Peachtree
225 26th street nw
225 26th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Row at Twentyth Sixth
140 Alden Ave - Apt 402
140 Alden Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
888 sqft
Perfect Cityscape View! Midtown Location in Gated Community. - Perfect Cityscape View! Midtown Location in Gated Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Sought After Midtown! Enjoy the Perfect View of the Skyline From Your Master, Balcony or Kitchen.
432 Collier Road NW
432 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home in desired Collier Hills neighborhood on the Beltline w/ direct access! - Lower unit 432 Collier Rd. NW Atlanta - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in desired Collier Hills neighborhood.
309 N Garden Lane NW
309 North Garden Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1824 sqft
Charming expanded bungalow for rent on most popular street in highly sought-after Loring Heights. Living rm flows into the enlarged kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, center island & cabinetry galore. Laundry rm & dining rm off kitchen.
27 28th Street
27 28th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Charming end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom Quadraplex features hardwoods throughout and a screened in porch. Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more.
21 28th Street
21 28th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Charming end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom Quadraplex features hardwoods throughout and a screened in porch. Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more.
2111 Fairhaven Cir
2111 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
575 sqft
Cute cozy apt with 1 BR/1 BA, den, kit and storage area. Nice private deck plus stairs to lower deck overlooking private wooded area! Freshly painted, new carpet and ready to move into.
2161 Peachtree Rd NE
2161 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1193 sqft
Beautiful 2bd, 2bath condo in very convenient South Buckhead Peachtree Road location. Just minutes away from the Beltline, Piedmont Hospital, Restaurants, Shopping and much more.
35 Muscogee Avenue NW
35 Muscogee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
7546 sqft
Gorgeous Peachtree Heights West home offer oversized living spaces ideal for entertaining. Welcoming entrance foyer leads to formal living room, sunroom and wood paneled den. Light filled kitchen offers fireplace and breakfast area.
