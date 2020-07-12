/
berkeley park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
529 Apartments for rent in Berkeley Park, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
22 Units Available
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Bellemeade Ave NW
714 Bellemeade Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to GA Tech, SCADS, and GA State - Property Id: 137777 Location is ideal. Close to Tech, GA State, SCAD, shopping and trendy restaurants. Just painted. New roof and heat & air. Kitchen opens to living space. Covered porch on rear.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1454 Fairmont Avenue NW
1454 Fairmont Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3243 sqft
Fully furnished rental in the heart of West Midtown. Minutes from Westside Village shops and restaurants! Easy access to I-85 and I-75.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
58 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Aspire Westside is exactly what you've been looking for. A trendy new apartment community set in the urban & upscale West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Uniquely designed loft living in the eclectic Midtown West neighborhood. Stylish interiors appointed with features that make living easy. Contemporary community with access to yoga, dog park, pool, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
M Street
950 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property includes a clubhouse, dog park, pool, gym and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-3 bedroom units available. Located just minutes from Couch Park, Georgia Institute of Technology, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,853
1220 sqft
Spacious mid-rise apartments near Georgia Tech. Luxury design with modern flair. Community garden, pool and roommate-matching make for a fun location. Pet friendly with courtyard, elevator, internet.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
21 Units Available
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,219
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1201 sqft
Located in the center of West Midtown. Award-winning apartment community boasting on-site shops and restaurants. Residents' amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, clubroom with pool table and courtyards with BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,204
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1156 sqft
Boutique contemporary living in convenient West Midtown Design District. Granite counters, hardwood floors and premium appliances. Green community offers a dog park for your welcome pets, pool and many other resort-style features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
935M
935 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1379 sqft
Newly renovated studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Midtown. Have fun at the pool table or game room. Several restaurants within walking distance, like Figo Pasta and Bocado, with I-75/85 connecting to Downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,235
961 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1172 sqft
Georgia Tech location with dog park, courtyard, concierge and more. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Business center and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
19 Units Available
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,340
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1177 sqft
In the Westside Revival area. On-site rooftop deck with games, TV, and lounges. Residents can work in private offices on-site. Park-like setting with a fire pit and saltwater pool. Luxurious interiors, and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
57 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1164 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful urban design, near Highways 75 and 85. Customizable floor plans can include Juliet balcony, vinyl or wood flooring. 1 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed, 2 bath available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
51 Units Available
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
