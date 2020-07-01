Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center conference room internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry alarm system cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments game room google fiber green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Dare to live a high-end lifestyle at Century Skyline Apartments—an incredible rental community in the South Midtown area near the GSU. Quality service is our top commitment, and this is why we’ve appointed our apartments in Downtown Atlanta with everything you need to turn your future home into a living space that feels just right.



Luxury and accessibility collide inside your one or two-bedroom apartment for rent in Atlanta. Our layouts span between 845 and 1,529 square feet and boast a full slate of fixtures meant to enhance your comfort. The hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets, along with the washer/dryer sets and private balconies, transform these charming floor plans into your unique nest of indulgence. Plus, it is further outfitted with SmartHome technology featuring voice-activated lighting, Alexa, and USB outlets to cater to your connected lifestyle.



Apart from having contemporary interior designs and beautiful city views, our community is also conven