All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Century Skyline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Century Skyline
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Century Skyline

Open Now until 6pm
396 Piedmont Ave NE · (260) 233-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Apply now and receive 1/2 Month FREE! Must move in by 7/10, and offer applies to select homes. Contact our office for more details!
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
SoNo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
SoNo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3045 · Avail. now

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 5034 · Avail. now

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 7023 · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4042 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 1035 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 1042 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Skyline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
game room
google fiber
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Dare to live a high-end lifestyle at Century Skyline Apartments—an incredible rental community in the South Midtown area near the GSU. Quality service is our top commitment, and this is why we’ve appointed our apartments in Downtown Atlanta with everything you need to turn your future home into a living space that feels just right.

Luxury and accessibility collide inside your one or two-bedroom apartment for rent in Atlanta. Our layouts span between 845 and 1,529 square feet and boast a full slate of fixtures meant to enhance your comfort. The hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets, along with the washer/dryer sets and private balconies, transform these charming floor plans into your unique nest of indulgence. Plus, it is further outfitted with SmartHome technology featuring voice-activated lighting, Alexa, and USB outlets to cater to your connected lifestyle.

Apart from having contemporary interior designs and beautiful city views, our community is also conven

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $250 or More depending on credit and rent history
Move-in Fees: $165 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Skyline have any available units?
Century Skyline has 11 units available starting at $1,387 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Skyline have?
Some of Century Skyline's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
Century Skyline is offering the following rent specials: Apply now and receive 1/2 Month FREE! Must move in by 7/10, and offer applies to select homes. Contact our office for more details!
Is Century Skyline pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Skyline is pet friendly.
Does Century Skyline offer parking?
Yes, Century Skyline offers parking.
Does Century Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Skyline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Skyline have a pool?
Yes, Century Skyline has a pool.
Does Century Skyline have accessible units?
Yes, Century Skyline has accessible units.
Does Century Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Skyline has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Century Skyline?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity