Amenities
Dare to live a high-end lifestyle at Century Skyline Apartments—an incredible rental community in the South Midtown area near the GSU. Quality service is our top commitment, and this is why we’ve appointed our apartments in Downtown Atlanta with everything you need to turn your future home into a living space that feels just right.
Luxury and accessibility collide inside your one or two-bedroom apartment for rent in Atlanta. Our layouts span between 845 and 1,529 square feet and boast a full slate of fixtures meant to enhance your comfort. The hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets, along with the washer/dryer sets and private balconies, transform these charming floor plans into your unique nest of indulgence. Plus, it is further outfitted with SmartHome technology featuring voice-activated lighting, Alexa, and USB outlets to cater to your connected lifestyle.
Apart from having contemporary interior designs and beautiful city views, our community is also conven