110 Luxury Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6788 E Woodridge Place
6788 East Woodridge Place, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2308 sqft
6788 E Woodridge Place Available 09/11/20 GREAT HOME / POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION/ CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WONDERFUL HOME IN POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION - A POPULAR SWIM / TENNIS COMMUINITY. GREAT SCHOOLS TOO.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
6923 Cave Springs Road
6923 Cave Springs Road, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 5 bedrooms Home 3 full bathroom will not last! Recently renovated with new flooring, fresh paint, Granite countertops in the kitchen with a beautiful backsplash. New garage doors and opener and new roof! 2 decks to enjoy nature.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7410 Hunters Ridge Drive
7410 Hunters Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1834 sqft
7410 Hunters Ridge Drive Available 08/10/20 GORGEOUS HOME.....SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY.....THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! - THIS HOME HAS IT ALL...... WILL LEASE QUICKLY HOME LOOKS GREAT! SUPER SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7641 Forest Glen Way
7641 Forest Glen Way, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3278 sqft
Beautiful very large Brick front home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Large eat in kitchen with island and stainless appliances, formal dining room, formal living room. Nice flooring throughout with New carpet installed June 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
8145 Connally Drive
8145 Connally Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1782 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Dougasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
7237 Lacey Drive
7237 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2095 sqft
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9722 Cobble Creek Dr
9722 Cobble Creek Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2001 sqft
9722 Cobble Creek Dr Available 09/12/20 WOW!!! GORGEOUS HOME IN POPULAR ARBOR STAION SCHOOLS/ FININSHED BASEMENT/ CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WOW!!!......

1 of 32

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6291 Hampstead Ln
6291 Hampstead Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1522 sqft
Amazing Home in Douglasville! This home has 3 bedrooms, family room with fireplace, open kitchen, formal dining area, master bath with garden tub and standup shower, finished basement with bonus room and so much more! Hunters Ridge is also a

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8674 Bowden St.
8674 Bowden St, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1650 sqft
8674 Bowden St. Available 08/15/20 Downtown Douglasville - Large duplex with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home has formal living room, large kitchen with eat in area. Large family room with extra large sun room. Laundry off family room.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
3949 Cheoah Drive
3949 Cheoah Drive, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1770 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 113

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3294 Connie Way
3294 Connie Way, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2292 sqft
GORGEOUS BRICK RANCH HOME / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / GREAT LOCATION - THIS IS A WONDERFUL.....BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. JUST MINUTES FROM ARBOR PLACE MALL. POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Villages at Brookmont
3246 Wallace Lake Road
3246 Wallace Lake Road, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2036 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2564 Bomar Rd
2564 Bomar Road, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful wooded 1 acre,2 car garage, Bonus room/4th bedroom; private back yard. Dishwasher & Stove provided. $1400/mo with $100 special for only $1300/mo until 8/1/2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7022 Grinder Drive N
7022 Grinder Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1732 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6561 Cedar Mountain Road
6561 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
6561 Cedar Mountain Road - 6561 Available 07/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch Home in Douglasville - This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with beautiful tile and hardwood floors throughout.

Welcome to the July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Douglasville rents increased slightly over the past month

Douglasville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Douglasville stand at $1,064 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,229 for a two-bedroom. Douglasville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Douglasville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Douglasville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Douglasville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Douglasville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Douglasville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,229 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Douglasville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Douglasville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Douglasville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

