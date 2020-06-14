175 Apartments for rent in College Park, GA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2413 Ben Hill Road
2413 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Princeton Lakes
14 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
529 Heatherdown Way
529 Heatherdown Way, Riverdale, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2438 sqft
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Riverdale. Hardwood floors on the main level. Tile floors in the large kitchen. Large master suite with gas burning fireplace. Sep garden tub and shower. Large deck and back yard. Big basement partially finished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Betmar Lavilla
1 Unit Available
250 Amal Drive Southwest
250 Amal Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
Great location with easy access to 75/85 just off of Pryor Rd and Claire Dr near University Ave exit. This large unit has a private bath for each bedroom! Great floorplan and lots of storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Glenrose Heights
1 Unit Available
519 Jefferson Chase Circle
519 Jefferson Chase Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1891 sqft
Beautiful new construction townhome in gated community!. Featuring 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a loft and 2-car garage. Open floor-plan with gourmet kitchen and large island. Oversized bathroom with walk-in closet, double vanity sink with tub/shower.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3203 Saville Street Sw
3203 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6895 Brown Drive S
6895 Brown Drive South, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fairburn. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Deerwood
1 Unit Available
3719 N Camp Creek Parkway SW
3719 North Camp Creek Parkway Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Just renovated, available now! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom split level home is now available for rent in Atlanta! This home features a 1 car garage and ample parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4999 Rapahoe Trail
4999 Rapahoe Trl, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3045 DAWSON Lane SW
3045 Dawson Lane, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2461 sqft
Gorgeous, clean, and well kept executive style home in the popular Swim/Tennis Princeton Lakes Community. Just off of Camp Creek Parkway, close to shopping and dining located in a cul-de-sac, this 4 bed 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Semmes Park
1 Unit Available
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
7095 Apache Ln
7095 Apache Lane, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1981 sqft
Beautiful spacious split level home nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood in the city of Riverdale. Located in a cul-de-sac, welcoming you with a private driveway and one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in College Park, GA

College Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

