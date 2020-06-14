Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA with garage

Decatur apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Avondale Estates
27 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chelsea Heights
1 Unit Available
208 Clarion Avenue
208 Clarion Avenue, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant and SAFE to show! City of Decatur and a short jaunt to restaurants, shopping and schools. Renovated Kitchen and Master Bath featuring white marble accents and chic grey toned counter-tops in newly completed upstairs baths.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Scottdale
13 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
2088 DeKalb Avenue Northeast
2088 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
2088 Dekalb Ave sits in Lake Claire, one of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
East Lake
1 Unit Available
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1408 sqft
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
2440 Medlock Cmns
2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4418 sqft
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY. Availability: Ready Now!! Charming remodeled home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
538 N Superior Avenue
538 North Superior Avenue, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1322 sqft
BRICK RANCH IN FERNBANK ELEM SCHOOL AND DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALKING DISTANCE EMORY AND CDC. ON SHUTTLE/BUS LINE TO VA HOSPITAL, DOWNTOWN DECATUR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
431 Eastland Drive
431 Eastland Drive, North Decatur, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
3078 sqft
Beautiful inside and out. Perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eat-in area & breakfast bar. Great room w/fireplace. Large dining room with butler's pantry. Office/playroom with built-ins.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
Old Fourth Ward
9 Units Available
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1445 sqft
This recently renovated high-rise community features a putting green, game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Nearby I-85 provides opportunities for enjoyment throughout Atlanta. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Decatur, GA

Hey there, all you sweet Georgia Peaches! A little birdie told us you were looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Decatur, Georgia. Good call! One of the Atlanta area’s fastest growing, mostly family friendly communities, Decatur plays host to some truly amazing deals for apartments and townhouses for rent. Are you ready to join the roughly 20,000 proud peeps who call Decatur home? Then start sifting through the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together fo...

Having trouble with Craigslist Decatur? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a wide range of rentals in Decatur, from basic studios and one bedroom apartments for $700 or less all the way up to sprawling luxury apartments and lofts for $1,500 or more. Are you a city dweller at heart looking to live it up in a more urbanized environment? You’ll be glad to know the downtown area serves up a plethora of flats, lofts, and luxury rentals in the $1,000-$1,500 range. Suburbanites, likewise, will find a plethora of apartments and townhomes in family-friendly ‘hoods like North Decatur, East Lake, and Decatur Heights.

City slickers and suburban Suzies alike, meanwhile, can take comfort in the fact that apartments in Decatur typically come equipped with first-rate modern amenities, often including renovated interiors, patios/balconies, a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, on-site/in-unit washer and dryer, gym, clubhouse, covered parking, concierge service, scenic views, and more. You’ll also find plenty of pet friendly apartments and furnished apartments for rent in our listings, so no matter what your renting needs are, we’ve definitely got you covered here at apartmentlist.com. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to seal the deal for your fancy new apartment, townhouse, or rental home in Decatur.

One reason Decatur continues to attract new residents in droves is that crime – especially the violent kind – is extremely rare in the city, and there’s certainly no such thing as an off-limits danger zone. Still, like pretty much any city, Decatur does see its fair share of property crime and petty theft. Obviously, make it a point to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a good feel for its vibes and its residents, before signing a lease.

Featuring a variety of entertainment options including a walker/shopper-friendly downtown area, a couple historic theaters, plenty of outdoors attractions, and a smattering of nightlife venues, Decatur is a city that has a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Factor in a variety of safe, modern neighborhoods and easy access to ATL via public transit, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

So what are you waiting for, Peaches? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Decatur, GA

Decatur apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

