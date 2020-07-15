Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Hapeville, GA with garages

Hapeville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
34 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Results within 5 miles of Hapeville
1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
184 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,169
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
6 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Summerhill
472 Martin St
472 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2250 sqft
Ultra modern townhome for lease in the heart of the city! Main level with open floorpan and chef's kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Master bedroom with sitting room and balcony. Breathtaking views of downtown!!

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1159 Ewing Place SW
1159 Ewing Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1347 sqft
Beautifully renovated and ready to occupy! Charming and luxurious at the same time, this historic home has been remodeled down to its bones with new everything! Be the first to live in this combination of character and modern livability.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1318 Brewster Street SW
1318 Brewster Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1594 sqft
Wake up in your beautiful master suite to an abundance of natural light as the sun peaks over the horizon. Stroll from your bed to your private balcony and relax while listening to the birds chirping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2551 Headland Dr
2551 Headland Drive, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2802 sqft
Beautiful ranch home , completely updated with hardwoods through out the home , tile shower , updated kitchen , sunken family room with stone surround fireplace with a wall of windows for natural light .

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1117 Pine Meadow Dr
1117 Pine Meadows Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1486 sqft
Ready for you to move in. Located minutes away from local shopping, major highways, and dinning. For more information and showings contact agent.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
767 Winton Way
767 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1789 sqft
Welcome to The Swift- a highly sought after community designed by Edward Andrews Homes. From the moment you enter this unique oasis you will LOVE its intimate, pristine and small town feel.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
347 Ormond Street SE
347 Ormond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2396 sqft
This lovely Grant Park home with detached 2 car garage and separate parking space in front of home is available for monthly rentals starting November 1, 2019. The home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and has fully fenced front and back yards.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Hills
1713 Melrose Drive SW
1713 Melrose Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1349 sqft
A Rare Find in Sylvan Hills.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
1297 East Forest Avenue
1297 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1450 sqft
Great home- Rare renovated home with TWO BATHS in this charming area - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Charming Jefferson Park area. Completely renovated (down to the studs) in 2014. New roof, siding, windows, kitchen bathroom, and sheetrock.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
College Park
2081 Mercer Avenue
2081 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2336 sqft
Fabulous home in Historic College Park. Beautiful hardwood floors through out, tile baths with quartz counters. Kitchen recently renovated with custom built in cabinets and gorgeous leathered granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Hapeville
1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
4 Units Available
Fairburn Mays
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
18 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,516
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1169 sqft
New, luxury community in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Direct access to Beltline. Pet-friendly studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters and islands, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
34 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
33 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Midtown
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,687
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1125 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
33 Units Available
Home Park
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,367
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
43 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Hapeville, GA

Hapeville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

