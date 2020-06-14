30 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with gym
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 12
Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.
Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fayetteville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.