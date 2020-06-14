30 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fayetteville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
794 Sugarloaf Way
794 Sugarloaf Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2492 sqft
The home is in the fast-growing Hampton, GA. Great location near local shopping and great schools. No Pets!! To view this home please call Tandy at 404-456-2967
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
City Guide for Fayetteville, GA

Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fayetteville, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fayetteville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

