998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne

998 Heatherbrooke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

998 Heatherbrooke Lane, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in this Renovated Stunning Townhome in a Prime Buckhead location close to Shopping, Interstates, Restaurants and more! This 4 bedroom/4 bath townhome features all new fresh interior paint, new stained hardwoods, recently updated kitchen w/top of the line SS appliances, Open concept living/dining room w/ plenty of natural light! Screened in back patio w/ tranquil fenced private backyard, Renovated master bath w/ gorgeous tile, double vanity and frameless shower,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne have any available units?
998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne have?
Some of 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne offer parking?
Yes, 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne offers parking.
Does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne have a pool?
No, 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne does not have a pool.
Does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 998 Heatherbrook Ln Ne has units with dishwashers.

