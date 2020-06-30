All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

993 Albion Avenue NE

993 Albion Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

993 Albion Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
ARCHITECTURE MEETS CLASS AND SOPHISTICATION - HIGH END FINISH WITH LIFESTYE PLUS! - Superbly designed with the ultimate of sophistication in finishing touches combined with top of the range appliances makes this a highly desired property on the Freedom Park Trail!

Classy rare and brand new construction home in historical Inman Park, right on the Freedom Park Trail and less than a quarter of a mile from the Beltline connection and downtown IP. This home comes with so many features that guarantee the ultimate in lifestyle especially for those who seek class and perfection, its a must to inspect.

* 4 stunning bedrooms
* Master on main featuring walk-in closet
* 3 bedrooms upstairs
* 2.5 masterfully designed bathrooms
* En-suite w/ double vanity, separate WC, large walk-in shower w/ body sprayers,rainshower, hand sprayers
* 1 full bath upstairs w/ double vanity w/ separate WC, tub/shower room - split out for multiple same time usage
* Large guest powder room downstairs
* Designer navy Kitchen with honed marble counter tops and satin brass fixtures
* Viking appliances
* Built-in banquet
* Wood burning fireplace with built-in book shelves - complete feature wall
* Window seat in the entry
* Full laundry room
* Brand new build
* Central air cooling system
* Heating forced air
* Enormous amounts of added storage area
* Covered front porch
* Rear stone patio
* Low maintenance yard
* 2 car undercover parking spaces
* Additional added storage above carport

Located in the most desired heart beat of the city with a selection of fine restaurants and cafe precinct yet surrounded by nature and greenery, but with direct access to major arterial roads makes this an enviable location.

To schedule a private viewing, please call Carmen 404.334.7195 or attend the open home inspection per advertised time.
Ray White Property Management, a company than cares about their tenants.

(RLNE5559874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 Albion Avenue NE have any available units?
993 Albion Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 993 Albion Avenue NE have?
Some of 993 Albion Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 Albion Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
993 Albion Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 Albion Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 993 Albion Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 993 Albion Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 993 Albion Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 993 Albion Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 993 Albion Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 Albion Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 993 Albion Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 993 Albion Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 993 Albion Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 993 Albion Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 993 Albion Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

