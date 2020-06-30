993 Albion Avenue NE

Amenities
ARCHITECTURE MEETS CLASS AND SOPHISTICATION - HIGH END FINISH WITH LIFESTYE PLUS! - Superbly designed with the ultimate of sophistication in finishing touches combined with top of the range appliances makes this a highly desired property on the Freedom Park Trail!
Classy rare and brand new construction home in historical Inman Park, right on the Freedom Park Trail and less than a quarter of a mile from the Beltline connection and downtown IP. This home comes with so many features that guarantee the ultimate in lifestyle especially for those who seek class and perfection, its a must to inspect.
* 4 stunning bedrooms
* Master on main featuring walk-in closet
* 3 bedrooms upstairs
* 2.5 masterfully designed bathrooms
* En-suite w/ double vanity, separate WC, large walk-in shower w/ body sprayers,rainshower, hand sprayers
* 1 full bath upstairs w/ double vanity w/ separate WC, tub/shower room - split out for multiple same time usage
* Large guest powder room downstairs
* Designer navy Kitchen with honed marble counter tops and satin brass fixtures
* Viking appliances
* Built-in banquet
* Wood burning fireplace with built-in book shelves - complete feature wall
* Window seat in the entry
* Full laundry room
* Brand new build
* Central air cooling system
* Heating forced air
* Enormous amounts of added storage area
* Covered front porch
* Rear stone patio
* Low maintenance yard
* 2 car undercover parking spaces
* Additional added storage above carport
Located in the most desired heart beat of the city with a selection of fine restaurants and cafe precinct yet surrounded by nature and greenery, but with direct access to major arterial roads makes this an enviable location.
To schedule a private viewing, please call Carmen 404.334.7195 or attend the open home inspection per advertised time.
Ray White Property Management, a company than cares about their tenants.
(RLNE5559874)