993 Albion Avenue NE

ARCHITECTURE MEETS CLASS AND SOPHISTICATION - HIGH END FINISH WITH LIFESTYE PLUS! - Superbly designed with the ultimate of sophistication in finishing touches combined with top of the range appliances makes this a highly desired property on the Freedom Park Trail!



Classy rare and brand new construction home in historical Inman Park, right on the Freedom Park Trail and less than a quarter of a mile from the Beltline connection and downtown IP. This home comes with so many features that guarantee the ultimate in lifestyle especially for those who seek class and perfection, its a must to inspect.



* 4 stunning bedrooms

* Master on main featuring walk-in closet

* 3 bedrooms upstairs

* 2.5 masterfully designed bathrooms

* En-suite w/ double vanity, separate WC, large walk-in shower w/ body sprayers,rainshower, hand sprayers

* 1 full bath upstairs w/ double vanity w/ separate WC, tub/shower room - split out for multiple same time usage

* Large guest powder room downstairs

* Designer navy Kitchen with honed marble counter tops and satin brass fixtures

* Viking appliances

* Built-in banquet

* Wood burning fireplace with built-in book shelves - complete feature wall

* Window seat in the entry

* Full laundry room

* Brand new build

* Central air cooling system

* Heating forced air

* Enormous amounts of added storage area

* Covered front porch

* Rear stone patio

* Low maintenance yard

* 2 car undercover parking spaces

* Additional added storage above carport



Located in the most desired heart beat of the city with a selection of fine restaurants and cafe precinct yet surrounded by nature and greenery, but with direct access to major arterial roads makes this an enviable location.



To schedule a private viewing, please call Carmen 404.334.7195 or attend the open home inspection per advertised time.

Ray White Property Management, a company than cares about their tenants.



