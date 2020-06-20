984 Estes Dr SW

Amenities

Sylvan Hills Rental......MOVE IN READY! - Property Id: 281069



One Exit from Tyler Perry Studios!!!



WELCOME HOME to worry free living with this full renovation in centrally located Sylvan Hills. NEW windows, NEW roof, ALL NEW systems, NEW kitchen with features that include granite counter tops, white soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliance package. This home features an open concept with Hardwood Floors Thru-out and a HUGE master bedroom retreat with a Walk-In Closets, and spa like bathroom that your dreams are made of. Perfect Location Right off of Langford Parkway. Come check out the super cute curb appeal Minutes away from Marta, Beltline and much more! Home is appraised for $245,000.



*Must be comfortable with a short term lease (month to month/six months or less)



Move in/out fee: $500

No Pets Allowed



