984 Estes Dr SW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

984 Estes Dr SW

984 Estes Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

984 Estes Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Sylvan Hills Rental......MOVE IN READY! - Property Id: 281069

One Exit from Tyler Perry Studios!!!

WELCOME HOME to worry free living with this full renovation in centrally located Sylvan Hills. NEW windows, NEW roof, ALL NEW systems, NEW kitchen with features that include granite counter tops, white soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliance package. This home features an open concept with Hardwood Floors Thru-out and a HUGE master bedroom retreat with a Walk-In Closets, and spa like bathroom that your dreams are made of. Perfect Location Right off of Langford Parkway. Come check out the super cute curb appeal Minutes away from Marta, Beltline and much more! Home is appraised for $245,000.

*Must be comfortable with a short term lease (month to month/six months or less)

Move in/out fee: $500
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281069
Property Id 281069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Estes Dr SW have any available units?
984 Estes Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 984 Estes Dr SW have?
Some of 984 Estes Dr SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Estes Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
984 Estes Dr SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Estes Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 984 Estes Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 984 Estes Dr SW offer parking?
No, 984 Estes Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 984 Estes Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Estes Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Estes Dr SW have a pool?
No, 984 Estes Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 984 Estes Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 984 Estes Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Estes Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 Estes Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
