All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 977 Highland Vw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
977 Highland Vw
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

977 Highland Vw

977 Highland View Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

977 Highland View Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in the best location, convenient to all things intown: Beltline, Ponce City Market, shops, restaurants, all in walking distance! Absolutely stunning bungalow in heart of Virginia Highland. Get gorgeous period details w/ all modern conveniences. View the quiet, tree-lined street from the swing on your large, welcoming front porch. Home has large living area and separate dining room. Remodeled kitchen has granite countertops and ss appliances and opens to family room with French doors that lead to large screened porch that offers view of private, fenced back yard. House has one-car, detached garage with storage and large room above with full bath to be installed if needed. This space is perfect for office, au pair, or another roommate. Extra space, including garage parking, rents for additional $500 per month. Present tenants leave March 31st. House should be ready to move in April 4th with garage space available 2 weeks later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Highland Vw have any available units?
977 Highland Vw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Highland Vw have?
Some of 977 Highland Vw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Highland Vw currently offering any rent specials?
977 Highland Vw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Highland Vw pet-friendly?
No, 977 Highland Vw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 977 Highland Vw offer parking?
Yes, 977 Highland Vw offers parking.
Does 977 Highland Vw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 Highland Vw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Highland Vw have a pool?
No, 977 Highland Vw does not have a pool.
Does 977 Highland Vw have accessible units?
No, 977 Highland Vw does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Highland Vw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Highland Vw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus