977 Highland Vw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live in the best location, convenient to all things intown: Beltline, Ponce City Market, shops, restaurants, all in walking distance! Absolutely stunning bungalow in heart of Virginia Highland. Get gorgeous period details w/ all modern conveniences. View the quiet, tree-lined street from the swing on your large, welcoming front porch. Home has large living area and separate dining room. Remodeled kitchen has granite countertops and ss appliances and opens to family room with French doors that lead to large screened porch that offers view of private, fenced back yard. House has one-car, detached garage with storage and large room above with full bath to be installed if needed. This space is perfect for office, au pair, or another roommate. Extra space, including garage parking, rents for additional $500 per month. Present tenants leave March 31st. House should be ready to move in April 4th with garage space available 2 weeks later.