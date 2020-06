Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Welcome to the Midtown Mile! This one bedroom apartment is ready for your move in immediately! Recently updated with new floors and fresh white cabinets, you will enjoy all of the resort type amenities in the community and easily access all things Midtown. Pets negotiable.